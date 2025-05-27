TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) last year’s performance of -11.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) opened higher 1.57% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. Price fluctuations for TAL have ranged from $7.34 to $15.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 11.07%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 131.59% at the time writing. With a float of $442.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.34%, operating margin of -0.25%, and the pretax margin is 5.87%.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group ADR is 3.33%, while institutional ownership is 69.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28 ’25, was worth 231,775. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,938 for $9.16, making the entire transaction worth $145,992.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group ADR (TAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)

Looking closely at TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL), its last 5-days average volume was 7.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group ADR’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 36.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.66. However, in the short run, TAL Education Group ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.21. Second resistance stands at $11.43. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.12.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

There are currently 604,827K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,250 M according to its annual income of 84,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 610,240 K and its income totaled -7,310 K.