Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.42%

On Friday, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) opened higher 3.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.93. Price fluctuations for TME have ranged from $9.41 to $17.30 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 2.03%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.66% at the time writing. With a float of $693.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $699.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5353 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.11%, operating margin of 39.97%, and the pretax margin is 40.14%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 73.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 14,874,752.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.78% during the next five years compared to 11.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)

The latest stats from [Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR, TME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.85 million was inferior to 8.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 99.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.03. The third major resistance level sits at $18.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.57. The third support level lies at $16.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are currently 1,716,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,951 M according to its annual income of 924,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,014 M and its income totaled 592,000 K.