Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) volume exceeds 1.35 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN) on Friday, soared 6.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Within the past 52 weeks, TVGN’s price has moved between $0.26 and $3.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.59%. With a float of $26.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.89 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.79%, operating margin of -8675.07%, and the pretax margin is -8915.92%.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc is 85.39%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 253,935. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 232,968 shares at a rate of $1.09, taking the stock ownership to the 3,595,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 71,273 for $1.14, making the entire transaction worth $81,251. This insider now owns 3,969,212 shares in total.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.35 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc’s (TVGN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1124. However, in the short run, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4100. Second resistance stands at $1.5100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9900.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 240.90 million based on 183,893K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -13,730 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.