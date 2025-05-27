TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) volume exceeds 8.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) kicked off on Friday, down -2.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $129.58. Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has traded in a range of $99.22-$135.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.23%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 364000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.6%, operating margin of 11.18%, and the pretax margin is 11.5%.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of TJX Companies, Inc is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 91.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 535,042. In this transaction SEVP, Group President of this company sold 4,123 shares at a rate of $129.77, taking the stock ownership to the 152,355 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,123 for $131.03, making the entire transaction worth $540,237.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.48% during the next five years compared to 9.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TJX Companies, Inc’s (TJX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TJX Companies, Inc (TJX)

The latest stats from [TJX Companies, Inc, TJX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.67 million was superior to 5.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, TJX Companies, Inc’s (TJX) raw stochastic average was set at 57.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $127.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.44. The third major resistance level sits at $130.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.18.

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 140.34 billion has total of 1,117,101K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,360 M in contrast with the sum of 4,864 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,350 M and last quarter income was 1,398 M.