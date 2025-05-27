Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Friday, with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: TFPM) stock price up 3.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $21.13. TFPM’s price has ranged from $13.94 to $22.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 38.22% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.18%. With a float of $193.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.1%, operating margin of 2.01%, and the pretax margin is 5.74%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp is 3.57%, while institutional ownership is 87.46%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.10% during the next five years compared to -5.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: TFPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: TFPM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp’s (TFPM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.95 in the near term. At $22.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.07.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: TFPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.37 billion, the company has a total of 200,826K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 268,990 K while annual income is -23,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 82,250 K while its latest quarter income was 45,520 K.