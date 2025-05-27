Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) last year’s performance of -0.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) opened lower -0.53% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $39.49. Price fluctuations for TFC have ranged from $33.56 to $49.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 14.19%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.84% at the time writing. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36769 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.76%, operating margin of -2.86%, and the pretax margin is -3.23%.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Truist Financial Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04 ’24, was worth 229,444. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,966 shares at a rate of $46.20, taking the stock ownership to the 11,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 04 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,966 for $46.20, making the entire transaction worth $229,442.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.22 million, its volume of 8.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.69 in the near term. At $40.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.45.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,309,539K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,253 M according to its annual income of 4,818 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,380 M and its income totaled 1,261 M.