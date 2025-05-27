U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) is 12.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) was 9.84% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. A 52-week range for USEG has been $0.81 – $6.40.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 125.34% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 76.56%. With a float of $10.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.06 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.69%, operating margin of -101.69%, and the pretax margin is -111.11%.

U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward U.S. Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of U.S. Energy Corp is 69.56%, while institutional ownership is 3.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 2,975. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,172,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s CEO bought 2,000 for $1.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,180. This insider now owns 1,170,039 shares in total.

U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.22% during the next five years compared to -7.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp (USEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Energy Corp’s (USEG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4556. However, in the short run, U.S. Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4567. Second resistance stands at $1.5733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1333. The third support level lies at $1.0167 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) Key Stats

There are 33,993K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.55 million. As of now, sales total 20,620 K while income totals -25,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,190 K while its last quarter net income were -3,110 K.