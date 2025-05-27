Under Armour Inc (UAA) soared 2.61 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) kicked off on Friday, up 2.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has traded in a range of $4.78-$11.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.89%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.05%. With a float of $188.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.47%, operating margin of -2.25%, and the pretax margin is -2.51%.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc is 56.17%, while institutional ownership is 47.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’24, was worth 272,604. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $9.09, taking the stock ownership to the 494,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $9.09, making the entire transaction worth $272,604.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Under Armour Inc’s (UAA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

The latest stats from [Under Armour Inc, UAA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.42 million was superior to 14.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc’s (UAA) raw stochastic average was set at 48.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.16. The third major resistance level sits at $7.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.79.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.76 billion has total of 429,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,164 M in contrast with the sum of -201,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,181 M and last quarter income was -67,460 K.