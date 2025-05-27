Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) volume exceeds 2.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) opened lower -4.55% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Price fluctuations for UNIT have ranged from $2.57 to $6.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 1.99% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.00% at the time writing. With a float of $229.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 758 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.84%, operating margin of 51.4%, and the pretax margin is 4.05%.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uniti Group Inc is 6.57%, while institutional ownership is 84.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’24, was worth 113,050. In this transaction SVP-CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 28,693 shares at a rate of $3.94, taking the stock ownership to the 513,761 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 28,693 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $113,071.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.60% during the next five years compared to 53.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uniti Group Inc (UNIT). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Uniti Group Inc’s (UNIT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.33 in the near term. At $4.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.93.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Key Stats

There are currently 245,453K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,167 M according to its annual income of 93,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 293,910 K and its income totaled 12,220 K.