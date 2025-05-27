Verastem Inc (VSTM) kicked off at the price of $8.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) on Friday, soared 11.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.48. Within the past 52 weeks, VSTM’s price has moved between $2.10 and $12.26.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -38.13%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.26%. With a float of $48.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 78 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.0%, operating margin of -546129.17%, and the pretax margin is -619550.0%.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verastem Inc is 11.64%, while institutional ownership is 69.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 90,593. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,143 shares at a rate of $8.13, taking the stock ownership to the 114,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 58,677 for $8.13, making the entire transaction worth $477,044. This insider now owns 461,982 shares in total.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.05% during the next five years compared to 31.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Verastem Inc (VSTM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 2.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Verastem Inc’s (VSTM) raw stochastic average was set at 97.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.84 in the near term. At $9.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.72.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 456.63 million based on 54,949K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,000 K and income totals -130,640 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.