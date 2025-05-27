Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) last year’s performance of 9.34% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) kicked off on Friday, up 0.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.13. Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has traded in a range of $37.58-$47.35.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.47% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.03%. With a float of $4.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.22 billion.

The firm has a total of 99600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.88%, operating margin of 21.54%, and the pretax margin is 17.28%.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 67.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 438,101. In this transaction EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $43.81, taking the stock ownership to the 8 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business sold 9,000 for $44.10, making the entire transaction worth $396,900. This insider now owns 10,008 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.03% during the next five years compared to -2.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verizon Communications Inc’s (VZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verizon Communications Inc, VZ], we can find that recorded value of 14.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 23.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 58.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.84. The third major resistance level sits at $44.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.34.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 182.65 billion has total of 4,216,255K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 134,788 M in contrast with the sum of 17,506 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,485 M and last quarter income was 4,879 M.