VF Corp (VFC) with a beta value of 1.72 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Friday, with VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) stock price down -1.32% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.16. VFC’s price has ranged from $9.41 to $29.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -0.84%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.08%. With a float of $367.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.57%, operating margin of 3.82%, and the pretax margin is -2.83%.

VF Corp (VFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of VF Corp is 5.78%, while institutional ownership is 96.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’24, was worth 250,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $16.70, taking the stock ownership to the 230,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $13.78, making the entire transaction worth $344,495. This insider now owns 215,130 shares in total.

VF Corp (VFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VF Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VF Corp (VFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.05 million, its volume of 14.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, VF Corp’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.22 in the near term. At $12.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.09.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.68 billion, the company has a total of 389,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,505 M while annual income is -189,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,834 M while its latest quarter income was 167,780 K.