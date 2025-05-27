Viasat, Inc (VSAT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.07 million

A new trading day began on Friday, with Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock price down -9.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.08. VSAT’s price has ranged from $6.69 to $26.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.85% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.37%. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.12 million.

The firm has a total of 7500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.04%, operating margin of 1.25%, and the pretax margin is -8.97%.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Viasat, Inc is 13.32%, while institutional ownership is 95.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10 ’25, was worth 33,750,000. In this transaction of this company sold 3,750,000 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,795,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s sold 3,750,000 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $33,750,000. This insider now owns 4,795,334 shares in total.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.37% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viasat, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viasat, Inc (VSAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viasat, Inc, VSAT], we can find that recorded value of 3.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Viasat, Inc’s (VSAT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.08. The third major resistance level sits at $10.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.14.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 129,120K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,284 M while annual income is -1,069 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,124 M while its latest quarter income was -158,410 K.