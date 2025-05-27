Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) with a beta value of 2.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Friday, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) opened higher 1.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Price fluctuations for SPCE have ranged from $2.18 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 271.46%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.23% at the time writing. With a float of $39.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 744 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1190.82%, operating margin of -4816.24%, and the pretax margin is -5971.93%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is 4.91%, while institutional ownership is 26.94%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 57.90% during the next five years compared to 8.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.94, a number that is poised to hit -2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Looking closely at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE), its last 5-days average volume was 10.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (SPCE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. However, in the short run, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.93. Second resistance stands at $4.13. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.11.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Key Stats

There are currently 35,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 154.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,040 K according to its annual income of -346,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 460 K and its income totaled -84,490 K.