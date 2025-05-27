Vistra Corp (VST) soared 2.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) on Friday, soared 2.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $154.72. Within the past 52 weeks, VST’s price has moved between $66.50 and $199.84.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 12.46% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.99%. With a float of $336.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $340.05 million.

In an organization with 6850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.31%, operating margin of 21.41%, and the pretax margin is 16.71%.

Vistra Corp (VST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vistra Corp is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 80.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 8,792,000. In this transaction EVP & President Vistra Retail of this company sold 56,000 shares at a rate of $157.00, taking the stock ownership to the 306,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $156.80, making the entire transaction worth $3,135,960. This insider now owns 325,192 shares in total.

Vistra Corp (VST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.56% during the next five years compared to 30.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) Trading Performance Indicators

Vistra Corp (VST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.77 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vistra Corp (VST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.09.

During the past 100 days, Vistra Corp’s (VST) raw stochastic average was set at 61.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.69. However, in the short run, Vistra Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $160.18. Second resistance stands at $162.19. The third major resistance level sits at $164.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $150.62.

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 53.67 billion based on 339,332K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,224 M and income totals 2,659 M. The company made 3,933 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -268,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.