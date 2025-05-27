Vital Farms Inc (VITL) 20 Days SMA touches -3.86%: The odds favor the bear

On Friday, Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) opened lower -3.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.34. Price fluctuations for VITL have ranged from $27.91 to $48.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 34.32%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.71% at the time writing. With a float of $34.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 598 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.63%, operating margin of 9.85%, and the pretax margin is 10.5%.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vital Farms Inc is 23.72%, while institutional ownership is 88.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 862,560. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $35.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,918,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 24,000 for $35.80, making the entire transaction worth $859,200.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.76% during the next five years compared to 81.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vital Farms Inc (VITL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Looking closely at Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Vital Farms Inc’s (VITL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.67. However, in the short run, Vital Farms Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.06. Second resistance stands at $34.88. The third major resistance level sits at $35.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.93.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) Key Stats

There are currently 44,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 606,310 K according to its annual income of 53,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,190 K and its income totaled 16,900 K.