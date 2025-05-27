Wallbox N.V (WBX) is -5.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) on Friday, soared 10.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, WBX’s price has moved between $0.25 and $1.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 31.92%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.44%. With a float of $84.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.72 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.74%, operating margin of -63.96%, and the pretax margin is -74.43%.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V is 68.61%, while institutional ownership is 1.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 1,091,475. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03 ’25, when Company’s affiliate proposed sale 75,000 for $0.46, making the entire transaction worth $34,500.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Wallbox N.V (WBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V (WBX)

The latest stats from [Wallbox N.V, WBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3405, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7073. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3602. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3968. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4337. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2498. The third support level lies at $0.2132 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 93.40 million based on 250,863K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 177,400 K and income totals -161,210 K. The company made 39,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.