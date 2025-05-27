Walmart Inc (WMT) is 4.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Friday, with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stock price up 0.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $95.93. WMT’s price has ranged from $64.16 to $105.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.39% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.69%. With a float of $4.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.02 billion.

In an organization with 2100000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.85%, operating margin of 4.31%, and the pretax margin is 3.86%.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Walmart Inc is 45.69%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 2,815,140. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 29,148 shares at a rate of $96.58, taking the stock ownership to the 4,451,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,136,619 for $96.26, making the entire transaction worth $109,416,401. This insider now owns 572,208,382 shares in total.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.99% during the next five years compared to 6.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Walmart Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Walmart Inc’s (WMT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.27. However, in the short run, Walmart Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.92. Second resistance stands at $97.50. The third major resistance level sits at $98.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.42. The third support level lies at $93.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 770.81 billion, the company has a total of 8,000,887K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 680,985 M while annual income is 19,436 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 165,609 M while its latest quarter income was 4,487 M.