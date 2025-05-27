Walt Disney Co (DIS) 20 Days SMA touches 6.02%: The odds favor the bear

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) kicked off on Friday, down -1.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $111.13. Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has traded in a range of $80.10-$118.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 5.94%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.07%. With a float of $1.80 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 233000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.1%, operating margin of 14.55%, and the pretax margin is 11.47%.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Walt Disney Co is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 110,845. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $110.84, taking the stock ownership to the 46,831 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 22 ’25, when Company’s Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer sold 689 for $108.76, making the entire transaction worth $74,936. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.84% during the next five years compared to -16.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Looking closely at Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), its last 5-days average volume was 7.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.21. However, in the short run, Walt Disney Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $110.45. Second resistance stands at $111.18. The third major resistance level sits at $112.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.32.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.25 billion has total of 1,797,746K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 91,361 M in contrast with the sum of 4,972 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,621 M and last quarter income was 3,275 M.