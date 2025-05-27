Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.75%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) stock price down -0.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.02. WBD’s price has ranged from $6.64 to $12.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 40.98% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.17%. With a float of $2.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

In an organization with 35000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.46%, operating margin of -25.97%, and the pretax margin is -28.7%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is 9.88%, while institutional ownership is 68.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20 ’25, was worth 1,963,623. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 17,346 for $11.41, making the entire transaction worth $197,918. This insider now owns 159,932 shares in total.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 33.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 37.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) raw stochastic average was set at 33.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. However, in the short run, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.09. Second resistance stands at $9.17. The third major resistance level sits at $9.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. The third support level lies at $8.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.27 billion, the company has a total of 2,454,764K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,321 M while annual income is -11,311 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,979 M while its latest quarter income was -453,000 K.