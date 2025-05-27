Western Digital Corp (WDC) soared 0.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) was 0.68% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $49.84. A 52-week range for WDC has been $28.83 – $61.62.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -3.14% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3438.33%. With a float of $345.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.00 million.

In an organization with 51000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.93%, operating margin of 17.8%, and the pretax margin is 10.7%.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Western Digital Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corp is 0.98%, while institutional ownership is 103.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 548,354. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 11,379 shares at a rate of $48.19, taking the stock ownership to the 605,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 11,379 for $48.19, making the entire transaction worth $548,354.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3438.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Western Digital Corp (WDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corp’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 84.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.13. However, in the short run, Western Digital Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.71. Second resistance stands at $51.25. The third major resistance level sits at $52.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.93.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are 348,878K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.51 billion. As of now, sales total 13,003 M while income totals -798,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,294 M while its last quarter net income were 520,000 K.