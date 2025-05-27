Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) kicked off on Friday, up 3.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Over the past 52 weeks, UP has traded in a range of $0.74-$4.59.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.66%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.81%. With a float of $340.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1866 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.03%, operating margin of -32.19%, and the pretax margin is -44.03%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc is 51.28%, while institutional ownership is 49.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 30,440. In this transaction EVP, Charter & CEO Air Partner of this company sold 28,717 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 1,090,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 28,717 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $30,406.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wheels Up Experience Inc’s (UP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49 and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 83.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1168, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6785. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7333 in the near term. At $1.7867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4333.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.17 billion has total of 698,792K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 792,100 K in contrast with the sum of -339,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 177,530 K and last quarter income was -99,310 K.