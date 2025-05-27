Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.89 million

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) kicked off on Friday, down -1.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.29. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has traded in a range of $11.03-$29.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 42.24%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.31%. With a float of $119.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.97%, operating margin of 29.74%, and the pretax margin is 26.19%.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 48.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 514,650. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,055 for $20.34, making the entire transaction worth $62,139.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Looking closely at Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM), its last 5-days average volume was 9.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 55.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.28. However, in the short run, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.42. Second resistance stands at $18.79. The third major resistance level sits at $19.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.91.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.17 billion has total of 120,389K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,427 M in contrast with the sum of 2,148 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,168 M and last quarter income was 561,500 K.