Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) 20 Days SMA touches -1.57%: The odds favor the bear

Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) on Friday, plunged -3.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $82.07. Within the past 52 weeks, ZM’s price has moved between $55.06 and $92.80.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 78.74%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.00%. With a float of $260.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7412 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.48%, operating margin of 19.0%, and the pretax margin is 28.2%.

Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zoom Communications Inc is 14.59%, while institutional ownership is 62.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 195,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,475 shares at a rate of $78.82, taking the stock ownership to the 157,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,475 for $75.43, making the entire transaction worth $186,684. This insider now owns 160,299 shares in total.

Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.64% during the next five years compared to 106.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.48 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Communications Inc (ZM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.51 million, its volume of 4.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Zoom Communications Inc’s (ZM) raw stochastic average was set at 60.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.15 in the near term. At $83.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.47.

Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.99 billion based on 305,234K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,665 M and income totals 1,010 M. The company made 1,184 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 367,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.