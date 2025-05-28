-0.18% percent quarterly performance for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) is not indicative of the underlying story

on Tuesday, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) opened higher 4.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. Price fluctuations for MFG have ranged from $3.45 to $6.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 13.14%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.09% at the time writing. With a float of $12.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.55 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52307 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 126.49%, operating margin of -106.49%, and the pretax margin is 23.67%.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 1.29%.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to 7.14% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.71 million, its volume of 4.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.71 in the near term. At $5.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.46.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,596,492K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,223 M according to its annual income of 5,844 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,835 M and its income totaled 197,160 K.