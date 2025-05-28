$1.07M in average volume shows that Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is heading in the right direction

on Tuesday, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) opened higher 7.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.03. Price fluctuations for SNCY have ranged from $8.10 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 15.16%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.98% at the time writing. With a float of $46.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3141 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.75%, operating margin of 9.81%, and the pretax margin is 6.52%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 111.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 10,049. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer & SVP of this company sold 883 shares at a rate of $11.38, taking the stock ownership to the 28,086 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer & SVP sold 404 for $12.06, making the entire transaction worth $4,871. This insider now owns 28,969 shares in total.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.78% during the next five years compared to 3.58% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s (SNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.03 in the near term. At $12.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.77.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) Key Stats

There are currently 53,208K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 628.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,076 M according to its annual income of 52,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 326,650 K and its income totaled 36,540 K.