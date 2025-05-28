1.08% volatility in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) was 1.39% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $63.36. A 52-week range for MNST has been $43.32 – $63.49.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 12.39% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.52%. With a float of $692.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $975.14 million.

In an organization with 6558 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.64%, operating margin of 26.29%, and the pretax margin is 26.71%.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Monster Beverage Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corp is 28.98%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 549,398. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 8,796 shares at a rate of $62.46, taking the stock ownership to the 89,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,796 for $62.46, making the entire transaction worth $549,406.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.73% during the next five years compared to 8.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corp’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 99.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.32. However, in the short run, Monster Beverage Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.54. Second resistance stands at $64.83. The third major resistance level sits at $65.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.90.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

There are 975,246K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.65 billion. As of now, sales total 7,493 M while income totals 1,509 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,855 M while its last quarter net income were 442,990 K.