$1.24M in average volume shows that Tidewater Inc (TDW) is heading in the right direction

on Tuesday, Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) opened higher 4.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $39.46. Price fluctuations for TDW have ranged from $31.17 to $108.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 27.76%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.74% at the time writing. With a float of $46.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.99%, operating margin of 22.27%, and the pretax margin is 17.53%.

Tidewater Inc (TDW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tidewater Inc is 5.85%, while institutional ownership is 100.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 1,002,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $40.11, taking the stock ownership to the 2,208,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,770 for $40.95, making the entire transaction worth $72,477. This insider now owns 2,183,670 shares in total.

Tidewater Inc (TDW) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tidewater Inc (TDW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Looking closely at Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Tidewater Inc’s (TDW) raw stochastic average was set at 36.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.37. However, in the short run, Tidewater Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.08. Second resistance stands at $42.83. The third major resistance level sits at $44.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.98.

Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) Key Stats

There are currently 49,476K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,346 M according to its annual income of 180,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 333,440 K and its income totaled 42,650 K.