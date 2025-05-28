$1.48M in average volume shows that Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) was 5.40% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $52.58. A 52-week range for CAKE has been $33.50 – $57.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.72%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.73%. With a float of $45.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.05%, operating margin of 5.5%, and the pretax margin is 4.64%.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cheesecake Factory Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cheesecake Factory Inc is 7.69%, while institutional ownership is 111.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 2,402,400. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT sold 76,878 for $50.48, making the entire transaction worth $3,881,092. This insider now owns 34,467 shares in total.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.34% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Looking closely at Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Cheesecake Factory Inc’s (CAKE) raw stochastic average was set at 87.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.95. However, in the short run, Cheesecake Factory Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.62. Second resistance stands at $57.83. The third major resistance level sits at $59.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.74.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) Key Stats

There are 49,528K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.74 billion. As of now, sales total 3,582 M while income totals 156,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 927,200 K while its last quarter net income were 32,940 K.