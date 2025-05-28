$1.51M in average volume shows that GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) is heading in the right direction

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) on Tuesday, soared 4.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $39.63. Within the past 52 weeks, GXO’s price has moved between $30.46 and $63.33.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 14.31%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.98%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 152000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.72%, operating margin of 1.75%, and the pretax margin is 0.81%.

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GXO Logistics Inc is 2.02%, while institutional ownership is 103.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 520,559. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $49.95, making the entire transaction worth $499,500. This insider now owns 100,814 shares in total.

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.87% during the next five years compared to 15.86% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) Trading Performance Indicators

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.78 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, GXO Logistics Inc’s (GXO) raw stochastic average was set at 68.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.17 in the near term. At $42.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.77.

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.76 billion based on 114,419K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,709 M and income totals 134,000 K. The company made 2,977 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -96,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.