1.56% volatility in Fastenal Co (FAST) last month: This is a red flag warning

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) on Tuesday, soared 2.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.65. Within the past 52 weeks, FAST’s price has moved between $30.68 and $42.44.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 7.28% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.26%. With a float of $1.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

In an organization with 23702 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.99%, operating margin of 19.89%, and the pretax margin is 19.86%.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Industrial Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fastenal Co is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,349,068. In this transaction Senior EVP-IT of this company sold 16,362 shares at a rate of $82.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 16,362 for $82.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,349,067.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.59% during the next five years compared to 7.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Fastenal Co (FAST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.14 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Co (FAST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Co’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 98.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.84. However, in the short run, Fastenal Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.91. Second resistance stands at $42.17. The third major resistance level sits at $42.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.47.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.77 billion based on 1,147,241K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,546 M and income totals 1,151 M. The company made 1,959 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 298,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.