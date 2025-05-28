$1.78M in average volume shows that Century Aluminum Co (CENX) is heading in the right direction

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) on Tuesday, soared 4.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.68. Within the past 52 weeks, CENX’s price has moved between $11.40 and $25.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.21%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 86.19%. With a float of $51.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2971 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.69%, operating margin of 7.0%, and the pretax margin is 4.48%.

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Co is 44.94%, while institutional ownership is 57.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20 ’25, was worth 101,200. In this transaction SVP, IT and CAO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $20.24, taking the stock ownership to the 59,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s SVP, IT and CAO sold 2,500 for $19.99, making the entire transaction worth $49,975. This insider now owns 64,083 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.63 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Looking closely at Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Co’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.64. Second resistance stands at $16.93. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.17.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.53 billion based on 93,303K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,220 M and income totals 336,800 K. The company made 633,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.