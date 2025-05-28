$11.52M in average volume shows that Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) was 2.94% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $73.89. A 52-week range for TTD has been $42.96 – $141.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 30.08%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.18%. With a float of $445.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3522 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.11%, operating margin of 17.63%, and the pretax margin is 20.9%.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trade Desk Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Trade Desk Inc is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 71.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 368,662. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,809 shares at a rate of $76.66, taking the stock ownership to the 745,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,809 for $76.67, making the entire transaction worth $368,682.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.05% during the next five years compared to 28.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Looking closely at Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD), its last 5-days average volume was 5.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.48. However, in the short run, Trade Desk Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.93. Second resistance stands at $77.79. The third major resistance level sits at $79.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.72.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Key Stats

There are 496,089K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.38 billion. As of now, sales total 2,445 M while income totals 393,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 616,020 K while its last quarter net income were 50,680 K.