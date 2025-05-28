-15.47% percent quarterly performance for Embecta Corp (EMBC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.72. Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has traded in a range of $10.27-$21.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 0.32%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.08%. With a float of $54.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.46%, operating margin of 16.09%, and the pretax margin is 5.1%.

Embecta Corp (EMBC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Embecta Corp is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 93.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 105,995. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.60, taking the stock ownership to the 86,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 13,000 for $13.67, making the entire transaction worth $177,646. This insider now owns 76,681 shares in total.

Embecta Corp (EMBC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Embecta Corp’s (EMBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embecta Corp (EMBC)

Looking closely at Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Embecta Corp’s (EMBC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.16. However, in the short run, Embecta Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.51. Second resistance stands at $11.77. The third major resistance level sits at $12.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.51.

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 658.06 million has total of 58,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,123 M in contrast with the sum of 78,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 259,000 K and last quarter income was 23,500 K.