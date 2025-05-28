-17.41% percent quarterly performance for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) on Tuesday, soared 3.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $158.98. Within the past 52 weeks, EXPE’s price has moved between $107.25 and $207.73.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.17%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.86%. With a float of $120.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 88.06%, operating margin of 13.21%, and the pretax margin is 10.73%.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 132,098. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 691 shares at a rate of $191.17, taking the stock ownership to the 11,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 691 for $191.17, making the entire transaction worth $132,098.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.05% during the next five years compared to 18.87% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.73 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.49, a number that is poised to hit 3.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.32 million, its volume of 2.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.58.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 45.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $166.62 in the near term. At $168.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $171.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $157.76.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.97 billion based on 127,121K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,691 M and income totals 1,234 M. The company made 2,988 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -200,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.