-19.61% percent quarterly performance for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) was 4.03% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.91. A 52-week range for VSH has been $10.35 – $24.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.97%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.62%. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.35%, operating margin of -1.25%, and the pretax margin is -1.75%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vishay Intertechnology, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is 10.02%, while institutional ownership is 103.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 149,525. In this transaction EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 106,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 for $14.69, making the entire transaction worth $29,380. This insider now owns 53,501 shares in total.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH)

Looking closely at Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s (VSH) raw stochastic average was set at 43.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.87. However, in the short run, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.68. Second resistance stands at $14.88. The third major resistance level sits at $15.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.66.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) Key Stats

There are 135,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.96 billion. As of now, sales total 2,938 M while income totals -31,150 K. Its latest quarter income was 715,240 K while its last quarter net income were -4,090 K.