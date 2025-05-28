2.52% volatility in Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) stock price up 2.63% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $43.77. VIK’s price has ranged from $28.71 to $53.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 156.54%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.59%. With a float of $185.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.25%, operating margin of 20.16%, and the pretax margin is 3.18%.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Viking Holdings Ltd is 58.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 17,866,678. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 400,000 for $41.03, making the entire transaction worth $16,412,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viking Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)

The latest stats from [Viking Holdings Ltd, VIK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.86 million was superior to 3.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Viking Holdings Ltd’s (VIK) raw stochastic average was set at 61.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.48. The third major resistance level sits at $45.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.92.

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.91 billion, the company has a total of 431,455K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,334 M while annual income is 152,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,350 M while its latest quarter income was 115,810 K.