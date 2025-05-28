2.57% volatility in Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) on Tuesday, soared 2.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.27. Within the past 52 weeks, OWL’s price has moved between $14.55 and $26.73.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 88.76% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.14%. With a float of $574.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.0%, operating margin of 18.47%, and the pretax margin is 15.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 89.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 399,600,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Controlled affiliate proposed sale 1,817,382 for $21.53, making the entire transaction worth $39,128,234.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.63 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) saw its 5-day average volume 7.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.91 in the near term. At $19.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.99.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.86 billion based on 1,537,834K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,295 M and income totals 109,580 K. The company made 683,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.