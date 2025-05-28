2.79% volatility in Mattel, Inc (MAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) was 2.52% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $19.01. A 52-week range for MAT has been $13.94 – $22.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.87%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.92%. With a float of $320.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.02%, operating margin of 14.48%, and the pretax margin is 11.06%.

Mattel, Inc (MAT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mattel, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Mattel, Inc is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 101.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 7,288,811.

Mattel, Inc (MAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mattel, Inc (MAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mattel, Inc (MAT)

The latest stats from [Mattel, Inc, MAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.77 million was inferior to 4.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Mattel, Inc’s (MAT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.90. The third major resistance level sits at $20.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.50.

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) Key Stats

There are 322,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.29 billion. As of now, sales total 5,380 M while income totals 541,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 826,630 K while its last quarter net income were -40,320 K.