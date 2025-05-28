$2.80M in average volume shows that Noble Corp Plc (NE) is heading in the right direction

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) on Tuesday, soared 5.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.49. Within the past 52 weeks, NE’s price has moved between $17.40 and $48.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 25.96%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.25%. With a float of $124.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.36%, operating margin of 20.75%, and the pretax margin is 16.87%.

Noble Corp Plc (NE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Noble Corp Plc is 21.44%, while institutional ownership is 72.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01 ’25, was worth 19,521. In this transaction SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of this company sold 808 shares at a rate of $24.16, taking the stock ownership to the 8,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $23.00, making the entire transaction worth $115,000. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Noble Corp Plc (NE) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) Trading Performance Indicators

Noble Corp Plc (NE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.57 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Noble Corp Plc (NE)

Looking closely at Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Noble Corp Plc’s (NE) raw stochastic average was set at 41.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.27. However, in the short run, Noble Corp Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.19. Second resistance stands at $25.66. The third major resistance level sits at $26.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.52.

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.93 billion based on 158,783K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,058 M and income totals 448,350 K. The company made 874,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 108,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.