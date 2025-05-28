2.92% volatility in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) stock price down -1.40% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.58. NG’s price has ranged from $2.26 to $5.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.14%. With a float of $265.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $334.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Novagold Resources Inc is 30.56%, while institutional ownership is 49.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 50,000,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 13,333,334 shares at a rate of $3.75, taking the stock ownership to the 92,902,813 shares.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.01% during the next five years compared to -9.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Novagold Resources Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 47.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

The latest stats from [Novagold Resources Inc, NG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.5 million was superior to 3.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Novagold Resources Inc’s (NG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.65. The third major resistance level sits at $3.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.29.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.35 billion, the company has a total of 399,720K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -45,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,120 K.