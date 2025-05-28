2.98% volatility in Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. Over the past 52 weeks, LFCR has traded in a range of $3.68-$7.99.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -16.64% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -515.62%. With a float of $32.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 524 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.45%, operating margin of -15.11%, and the pretax margin is -34.31%.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Lifecore Biomedical Inc is 11.76%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 86,353. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 12,334 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,650,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 45,698 for $7.03, making the entire transaction worth $321,426. This insider now owns 1,662,574 shares in total.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -515.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lifecore Biomedical Inc’s (LFCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Lifecore Biomedical Inc’s (LFCR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.18 in the near term. At $7.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 259.18 million has total of 37,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 128,260 K in contrast with the sum of 12,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,150 K and last quarter income was -14,770 K.