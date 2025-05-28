-25.03% percent quarterly performance for Albemarle Corp (ALB) is not indicative of the underlying story

on Tuesday, Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) opened higher 2.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $57.61. Price fluctuations for ALB have ranged from $49.43 to $129.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.16% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.75% at the time writing. With a float of $116.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.65 million.

The firm has a total of 8300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 3.53%, operating margin of -25.05%, and the pretax margin is -31.71%.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corp is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 96.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05 ’24, was worth 255,328. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 2,525 shares at a rate of $101.12, taking the stock ownership to the 73,747 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,525 for $102.61, making the entire transaction worth $259,090.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corp (ALB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albemarle Corp, ALB], we can find that recorded value of 2.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corp’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 18.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.34. The third major resistance level sits at $61.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.12.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are currently 117,661K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,378 M according to its annual income of -1,179 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,077 M and its income totaled 41,350 K.