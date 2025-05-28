-25.85% percent quarterly performance for Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) on Tuesday, plunged -3.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.22. Within the past 52 weeks, JANX’s price has moved between $22.48 and $71.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 32.33%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.46%. With a float of $49.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.58%, operating margin of -1216.61%, and the pretax margin is -832.71%.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Janux Therapeutics Inc is 16.23%, while institutional ownership is 110.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 106,745. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 3,333 shares at a rate of $32.03, taking the stock ownership to the 82,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,333 for $33.20, making the entire transaction worth $110,656.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Trading Performance Indicators

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 58.47 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 153.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

Looking closely at Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Janux Therapeutics Inc’s (JANX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.89. However, in the short run, Janux Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.48. Second resistance stands at $26.73. The third major resistance level sits at $27.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.03.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.43 billion based on 59,175K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,590 K and income totals -68,990 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.