3.45% volatility in NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) last month: This is a red flag warning

on Tuesday, NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) opened higher 3.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.54. Price fluctuations for NVCR have ranged from $14.17 to $34.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 12.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.67% at the time writing. With a float of $99.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1488 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.16%, operating margin of -26.84%, and the pretax margin is -20.88%.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NovoCure Ltd is 11.19%, while institutional ownership is 85.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03 ’25, was worth 10,604. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 592 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 83,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 592 for $17.91, making the entire transaction worth $10,604.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to -83.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NovoCure Ltd (NVCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.56 in the near term. At $19.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.06.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Key Stats

There are currently 111,486K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 605,220 K according to its annual income of -168,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 154,990 K and its income totaled -34,320 K.