$3.60M in average volume shows that Accenture plc (ACN) is heading in the right direction

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $309.58. Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has traded in a range of $275.01-$398.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.75%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.36%. With a float of $624.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $626.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 774000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.2%, operating margin of 15.27%, and the pretax margin is 15.22%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 78.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 812,500. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $325.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,882 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,500 for $325.00, making the entire transaction worth $812,500.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.41% during the next five years compared to 9.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accenture plc’s (ACN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.12, a number that is poised to hit 3.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Looking closely at Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.01.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $304.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $342.34. However, in the short run, Accenture plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $316.75. Second resistance stands at $318.07. The third major resistance level sits at $320.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $313.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $310.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $309.37.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.47 billion has total of 626,329K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 64,896 M in contrast with the sum of 7,265 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,659 M and last quarter income was 1,788 M.