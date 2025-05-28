$3.68M in average volume shows that Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) is heading in the right direction

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $81.78. Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has traded in a range of $58.28-$84.15.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.37%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.25%. With a float of $428.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9162 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.82%, operating margin of 25.53%, and the pretax margin is 20.8%.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc is 25.37%, while institutional ownership is 68.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 664,252. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP, CSO sold 1,053 for $81.52, making the entire transaction worth $85,841. This insider now owns 99,595 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.10% during the next five years compared to 4.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nasdaq Inc’s (NDAQ) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.29 million, its volume of 3.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 94.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.62 in the near term. At $84.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.74.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.69 billion has total of 574,122K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,400 M in contrast with the sum of 1,117 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,090 M and last quarter income was 395,000 K.