3.84% volatility in TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) last month: This is a red flag warning

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.69. Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has traded in a range of $10.43-$18.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.19%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.22%. With a float of $109.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2860 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.3%, operating margin of 6.15%, and the pretax margin is 4.52%.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of TripAdvisor Inc is 16.16%, while institutional ownership is 90.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 255,065. In this transaction CEO, TheFork of this company sold 16,643 shares at a rate of $15.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,931 shares.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.37% during the next five years compared to -47.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TripAdvisor Inc’s (TRIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

The latest stats from [TripAdvisor Inc, TRIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was superior to 2.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, TripAdvisor Inc’s (TRIP) raw stochastic average was set at 47.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.82. The third major resistance level sits at $15.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.34.

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.88 billion has total of 141,807K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,835 M in contrast with the sum of 5,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 398,000 K and last quarter income was -11,000 K.