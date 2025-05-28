-33.11% percent quarterly performance for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) was -6.96% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.96. A 52-week range for EH has been $10.40 – $29.76.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.15% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.21%. With a float of $51.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.36 million.

The firm has a total of 483 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.37%, operating margin of -55.55%, and the pretax margin is -49.9%.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stocks. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is 1.54%, while institutional ownership is 31.31%.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EHang Holdings Ltd ADR, EH], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.17. The third major resistance level sits at $17.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.06.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

There are 71,885K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 826.24 million. As of now, sales total 62,490 K while income totals -31,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,650 K while its last quarter net income were -6,020 K.