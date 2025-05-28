-36.60% percent quarterly performance for Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) was 1.64% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.54. A 52-week range for CRGY has been $6.83 – $16.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 34.63%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.97%. With a float of $192.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 987 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.38%, operating margin of 7.36%, and the pretax margin is -3.84%.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Crescent Energy Co stocks. The insider ownership of Crescent Energy Co is 24.75%, while institutional ownership is 68.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 10,299. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 932 shares at a rate of $11.05, taking the stock ownership to the 23,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $10.57, making the entire transaction worth $211,400. This insider now owns 259,607 shares in total.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.58 million, its volume of 3.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Crescent Energy Co’s (CRGY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.79 in the near term. At $8.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.20.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) Key Stats

There are 255,246K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.76 billion. As of now, sales total 2,931 M while income totals -114,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 950,170 K while its last quarter net income were -2,150 K.